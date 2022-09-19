Art pieces in many forms were seen last Saturday afternoon at the Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association annual Art Show and Sale. Held in the main gallery of the Bear Valley Springs Country Club, over 150 works were on display. Oil and watercolor paintings, fiber art and glass works were presented for viewing and sale. All pieces were by local area artists.
Sales were brisk, with a portion of each sale going to the organization to help fund their student scholarship program and many public cultural events throughout the year.
The art show viewing and sales ended Sept. 18, however an extended viewing and purchasing opportunities are available until Sept. 29 at the country club.
Information about membership and all scheduled events is available at the Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association website.
