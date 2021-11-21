On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2021, five American veterans who have reported to their final duty station were inducted into the Bear Valley Springs Veterans Memorial.
With family and friends in attendance, the BVSVA honored the following men for their dedication to service and country by placing a plaque for each on the Veterans Memorial pillars at Cub Lake:
Robert Van Rensellar Newell – Navy - World War II
Charles L. (Todd) Lander – Army - Vietnam
Al Dameron – Air Force
Lee Dante – Navy - Korea
Wayne G. Moulder – Air Force – Korea
After their induction, two local bag pipers played "Amazing Grace." The final tribute to these brave men was performed by the BVSVA Honor Guard with a rifle salute followed by the playing of taps by USMC veteran bugler Richard Oldenburg.
For the nearly 100 people in attendance, it was a moving ceremony where all our nation’s veterans were recognized and celebrated, while these five men were truly memorialized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.