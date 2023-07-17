The tribute band Beatlemania performed before a sold-out crowd Saturday afternoon at the Triassic Vineyards Tasting Room in Tehachapi. The “fab four” performed most of the original Beatles' well-known songs during their two-set, 90-minute act.
Fans enjoyed award-winning Triassic wine during the performance. Catering the concert was Claudia's Catering, serving a delicious menu of southwest and Mexican dishes.
Host and Triassic Winery owner Jim Arnold said he was pleased most of the fans came from out of the area.
“What a great way to introduce new people to Tehachapi and our many fine locally produced wines,” Arnold said.
Fans were seen dressed in Beatles-era clothing and many got up to dance to the original hits written and performed by the band that made Liverpool and Abe Road famous.
Arnold is working with the band to do a reprise performance in early fall.
