The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce will have its yearly Beer Garden in the middle of Central Park. Enjoy a nice cold beer while eating delicious food and enjoying fabulous music. The Beer Garden is centrally located so you can enjoy everything the Mountain Festival has to offer.
Money raised from the Beer Garden supports the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce’s programs, such as college credited internships for high school students, career fairs and business programs. So, enjoy a nice cold one and support your community doing it! PROST!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.