For several months, the rhinestone tiaras waited patiently to be hoisted upon the heads of Tehachapi's newest queens. The coronavirus may have changed the way the 2020 pageant was traditionally held, but a pageant was held nonetheless.
As they say in Hollywood: The show must go on!
On Sept. 12, Rheanna Bell, 14, was and her kid sister, Kendra Bell, 10, were crowned Junior Miss Tehachapi and Young Miss Tehachapi, respectively.
The Bell sisters have begun their journey to become the newest faces to represent Tehachapi in the upcoming Antelope Valley Junior Miss and Young Miss Antelope Valley pageants for 2021. However due to the pandemic, the Antelope Valley pageant has been postponed until 2022.
To date, Rheanna has been crowned eight times while Kendra has been crowned several times as well.
Part of representing their titles, the Bell sisters have vowed to leave a positive impact on their community in a variety of ways.
In just the few months they've held their titles, Rheanna and Kendra have raised money for the local Salvation Army as a bell ringers.
Also, Rheanna raised $370 for her pageant platform Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) by selling raw eggs for $5 a piece, to crack over the head of her mom, Amber Bell, during a livestream video featured for donors on her Facebook page, Junior Miss Tehachapi 2020 Rheanna Bell. In all, Rheanna sold 74 eggs, exceeding her original goal of $200 for the organization.
"She was a good sport," Rheanna said of her mother.
According to Rheanna, she chose O.U.R. as her platform because of personal reasons.
"They rehabilitate children who are victims of human trafficking. Two people I know have been kidnapped who live up here, and I decided to take a stand because it hurts to see that people are being kidnapped and violated," Rheanna said.
Kendra has also been working hard to uphold her platform, Random Human Kindness, as she volunteers for the Tehachapi Humanitarian group delivering food for those in need, as well as periodically volunteering for the Healing Hearts Animal Sanctuary.
"The best part is loving the animals. The animals are so adorable," said Kendra, who is a professed animal lover. When she grows up, she plans to be a police canine officer.
In addition to the upcoming AV pageants, Kendra said she plans to compete in additional Miss Tehachapi pageants.
"She also loves reading bedtime stories on her social media Facebook page in a little series she calls 'Kendras Corner,' where she selects a book to read to her younger followers. Once she's completed the book, it gets donated to the Stallion Springs library," said their mother.
Although the fun events are great, the Bell sisters say the most rewarding experiences come from when they help people. Recently, Kendra held an event in which members of the community nominated a family in Tehachapi to receive a $50 gift card to Kendra's favorite local restaurant, P-Dubs. The winner, selected by Kendra on Dec. 13, was local resident Alicia Sanchez, a single mother battling cancer.
"Kendra was deeply touched by Alicia's story," said her mother.
"Being a pageant parent makes me so proud. I see how hard these girls work not just to support their individual platforms, but serving their community in the cold, rain and heat. It really makes your heart so happy to witness. I've watched them grow to love the people in this community and really become the definition of future leadership," said Amber Bell.
Asked why she has chosen to participate in pageants, Rheanna said, "Because it's a blast and a lot of fun working together for the community. We also bond relationships with each other."
The girls' father, Ken Bell, said he is proud of his daughters.
"I'm extremely proud of my daughters, watching them grow and have fun with the pageant organization, meeting new friends, and learning new skills in life," Ken Bell said. "It makes you proud as a father watching your kids make such an impact on their community and the lives of strangers... Makes you feel like you're doing something right."
According to their mother, both girls have donated items to the California City Police Department as well as food for the local Tehachapi Guild.
Although this is just the beginning for the Bell sisters, they are extremely humbled and blessed by the experiences they've had in just the past few months, and they cannot wait to see where the journey leads into 2021, said their mother.
