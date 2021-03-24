We are very proud of our history of empowering women in business. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Associated Real Estate was founded by Patricia Gorden, the embodiment of a professional woman. At her retirement in 2006, she bequeathed her business and legacy to her granddaughter, DeVerie Riley, who currently owns it with her husband, Josh.
Through the years, we have worked with numerous women: some who began their careers with us, some who transitioned from a different career and many who successfully build their business with our company. We are very proud of all the women (and men) we have been able to help train, including those who began with us in an administrative position, who we coached through real estate licensure and eventually become productive independent Realtors and self-employed associates of our company. These women have really helped us shine!
In light of recent and current events, it has never been more important to seek the help of trusted professionals, who will be there in the long run. That sense of long-term community service has been the driving force of our company since it began as an independent brokerage, Associated Real Estators, in 1984.
Over the years Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Associated Real Estate has undergone more than just a name change. We have grown and adapted to ever-changing market conditions and myriad challenges. We’re proud to have emerged as a very highly trained and professional staff of Realtors and as a part of one of the most prestigious global brands in the world.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Associated Real Estate is affiliated with a network of over 50,000 agents around the world known as real estate’s “Forever Brand.” What that means to us, is that we focus on helping our clients develop a lifestyle plan and reach their goals. We meet with our clients to create customized plans for the different stages of life. This is far different than that of the internet virtual agents who are more transaction driven. It is really fulfilling and important for us to develop a sense of partnership with our community and our clients so that as we progress we are able to help people reach their financial and lifestyle goals.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Associated Real Estate is located at 787 W. Tehachapi Blvd., Suite B. Drop by to see us and find out what we can do for you.
