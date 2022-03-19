Fifteen years ago, David Berval began his dedication to giving back to his Kern County neighbors as a member of the Tehachapi Mountains Search and Rescue unit.
During this time Berval has done double duty with 10 years on the Bakersfield SAR team and six years on the Air Support unit.
"I was one of a handful of SAR members who got additional training. We were considered Rescue Specialist #2. We were hoisted up and down from the Huey (helicopter) back before the hoisting rescues went to the fire department," Berval explained. "It wasn't just fun but we got to help others."
His dedication to helping others expanded even further when he added a full emergency medical technician education to his extensive hiking and mountain skills 12 years ago. That has helped a good number of his community members when they unexpectedly find themselves in need.
"Volunteering with people that give so much of their time to help others has been one of the best experiences of my life. But I couldn't have done it without my wife, Suzie, who has been so supportive over the years. The multitude of years I have gotten to work with and know so many great people," Berval added.
He was presented a plaque for his 15 years of service at the monthly meeting held March 12 at the Golden Hills Service District office.
"We look forward to many more years of working with Dave to help out our community," Capt. Charles Arbaut said.
Kathleen Kline is Admin. Lt. of TMSAR.
