The city of Tehachapi’s Farmers Market on Green Street in downtown Tehachapi continues from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 17.
This year’s Farmers Market has been the best yet, members of the Tehachapi City Council agreed at their June 5 meeting.
“It’s the best Farmers Market ever,” Councilmember Susan Wiggins said, and others concurred.
The market features produce vendors, food vendors, music and more and a number of area businesses are involved or open during the event.
