Blazer Construction is a three-generation family owned and operated company, serving Tehachapi and surrounding areas since 1978. The Robertson family and staff service and install septic systems and now offer bulk delivery for your landscaping needs.
Spring is a great time to have your septic tank pumped and inspected by our experienced service department. We pledge to provide worry-free service to your septic tank, in order to preserve its proper function and longevity. All work is done by our in-house staff of experienced professionals, whom you can count on to get the job done right.
Customers confirm the quality of our work. One reviewer said: “This was the first time we used Blazer and will not be our last! They answered their phone right away when we called with an emergency septic issue and their staff was very knowledgeable and professional. They were able to come out immediately and fix our problem. We are so grateful that Blazer is in Tehachapi to serve us locally! Highly recommend them!”
Septic tank services include installation of new septic systems, electronic tank locating, digging and pumping both sides of the septic tank, repairs, seepage pits, leach lines and installation of septic risers. We are also able to provide real estate certifications for home sales. There is no job too big or too small that we can’t handle.
Blazer Construction bulk delivery service is available for your landscaping needs. Delivering sand, gravel, road base, fill dirt, top soil and everything in between. Our bulk delivery services are by the truckload or you can stop by our Old Town location and pick up your material by the scoop.
Our staff is happy to answer all your questions. We offer FREE estimates and we are available seven days a week. For our customers' convenience, all work included in each project is performed by experienced Blazer staff without the need for involving additional contractors.
It continues to be a privilege to serve satisfied customers who depend on our honesty and fairness in completing each of our services. The Robertson family and staff at Blazer Construction look forward to the opportunity to work with you and offer their septic and bulk delivery service needs.
Stop by our office at 20709 South St. Tehachapi. Or call the office at 661-822-TANK. For your bulk material delivery needs, call Nick at 661-972-6913. For septic services, call Rigo at 661-972-1879.
