From Tehachapi, Blue Mountain Tribe is a blues rock band playing original blues rock music thematically centered around Native Americans, war veterans, people with disabilities, and songs about inspiration, love, desire, rage, pain, rock n' roll and blues.
They released their debut album, "All Our Relations," in October 2014. Performing across Central and Southern California, Blue Mountain Tribe has spanned a decade of excellence in blues and rock n' roll, constantly changing and improving. The only known Native American father/son blues and rock team, Robin and Caleb Hairston, the founders of Blue Mountain Tribe, have finally achieved the ultimate goal of a Band of Brothers where all members are of Indigenous American Blood.
Members and their nations are Caleb Hairston, lead guitar from Chiricahua Apache Nation. Robin Hairston is the harmonica player and vocals from Chiricahua Apache Nation. Pat Mata plays the drums and is from Northern Band Chumash-Yokuts Nation. Jeff "Cooper Hawk" Cooper plays the Bass and is from the Cherokee Nation.
