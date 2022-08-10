Dream more than others think practical ... expect more than others think possible.
Bobby Kerr has a career rich in western heritage that spans more than 50 years. Born in Ontario, Canada, Kerr's passion for horses and the western lifestyle led him to pursue his dreams of training and showing in cutting, reining, roping and working cow horse. Currently he spends most of his time on the rodeo and horse show circuit demonstrating how usable, trainable and amazing American Mustangs are.
Kerr also demonstrates his artistic creativity in metal work, bit making and silver engraving.
Career highlights include:
2021: Inducted into Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, PRCA Specialty Act of the Year
2020: Mustang Magic Champion & Extreme Mustang Makeover Champion
2019: PRCA Specialty Act of the Year, PBR Celebrate the Cowboy Campaign
2018: National Day of the Cowboy, Cowboy Keeper Award
2017: PRCA Specialty Act of the Year
2016: NFR Specialty Act
2015: Nominated PRCA Specialty Act of the Year
2014: Mustang Million Finalist with two horses and appeared on "Good Morning America"
2013: IPRA National Finals Rodeo Showcase Champion
2012: Supreme Extreme Mustang Makeover Champion and Fan Favorite
2011: Supreme Extreme Mustang Makeover Finalist & Fan Favorite
MUSTANG PARTNERS
PONCHO – Bay
16-year-old mustang gathered in Callaghan Range, Nev. Competed in the 2011 Supreme Extreme Mustang Makeover. He was voted Fan Favorite with twice as many votes as anyone else! Since then, Poncho has performed across the country in hundreds of performances. He has ridden in his car on Times Square in New York City and been featured on "Good Morning America."
TRIGGER - Palomino
13-year-old mustang gathered in Salt Wells, Wy. After only 120 days training, he placed second in The Mustang Million makeover in 2013. Since then, he has performed in hundreds of venues including rodeos and equine events.
Newt - Red Roan
7-year-old mustang gathered from Devils Garden herd in the Modoc Forest, Calif. Newt has done mostly liberty but is now an important part of the act and can ride in the car also.
CANINE PARTNERS
Burt – Brown border collie/Kelpie cross Spud – Black & white Border Collie/McNab cross
Zip - Black and White Border Collie Roy – Blue Merle Border Collie
