Dream more than others think practical ... expect more than others think possible.

Bobby Kerr has a career rich in western heritage that spans more than 50 years. Born in Ontario, Canada, Kerr's passion for horses and the western lifestyle led him to pursue his dreams of training and showing in cutting, reining, roping and working cow horse. Currently he spends most of his time on the rodeo and horse show circuit demonstrating how usable, trainable and amazing American Mustangs are.

Kerr also demonstrates his artistic creativity in metal work, bit making and silver engraving.

Career highlights include:

2021: Inducted into Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, PRCA Specialty Act of the Year

2020: Mustang Magic Champion & Extreme Mustang Makeover Champion

2019: PRCA Specialty Act of the Year, PBR Celebrate the Cowboy Campaign

2018: National Day of the Cowboy, Cowboy Keeper Award

2017: PRCA Specialty Act of the Year

2016: NFR Specialty Act

2015: Nominated PRCA Specialty Act of the Year

2014: Mustang Million Finalist with two horses and appeared on "Good Morning America"

2013: IPRA National Finals Rodeo Showcase Champion

2012: Supreme Extreme Mustang Makeover Champion and Fan Favorite

2011: Supreme Extreme Mustang Makeover Finalist & Fan Favorite

MUSTANG PARTNERS

PONCHO – Bay

16-year-old mustang gathered in Callaghan Range, Nev. Competed in the 2011 Supreme Extreme Mustang Makeover. He was voted Fan Favorite with twice as many votes as anyone else! Since then, Poncho has performed across the country in hundreds of performances. He has ridden in his car on Times Square in New York City and been featured on "Good Morning America."

TRIGGER - Palomino

13-year-old mustang gathered in Salt Wells, Wy. After only 120 days training, he placed second in The Mustang Million makeover in 2013. Since then, he has performed in hundreds of venues including rodeos and equine events.

Newt - Red Roan

7-year-old mustang gathered from Devils Garden herd in the Modoc Forest, Calif. Newt has done mostly liberty but is now an important part of the act and can ride in the car also.

CANINE PARTNERS

Burt – Brown border collie/Kelpie cross Spud – Black & white Border Collie/McNab cross

Zip - Black and White Border Collie Roy – Blue Merle Border Collie