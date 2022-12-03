Stallion Springs Community Parks & Recreation is sponsoring a Breakfast with Santa event from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.
The event will be held in the Stallion Springs Community Services District’s Corral Room, 27850 Stallion Springs Drive. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage and a beverage. Tickets are $7 for adults, $4 for children or $25 for families of five or more.
For more information call Stallion Springs Park & Recreation, 823-7883, or sign up online at stallionsprings.recdesk.com/Community/Program.
