The 59th Tehachapi Mountain Festival is history and it’s time to look ahead to upcoming events sponsored by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District and others.
Next up is the “Brews on the Mountain” beer and wine festival set for noon to 4 p.m. on Sept. 17 on the Grimes Baseball Field at West Park, 490 W. D St., Tehachapi. According to District Manager Corey Torres, the festival is a fundraiser for the district’s youth programs.
Brenda Cavazos, interim recreation manager, said the event is in its second year.
“It was very successful last year and we decided to make it an annual event,” she said. “We will have food vendors and live music.”
More than a dozen craft breweries and wineries will be on hand for the event including Bravery Brewing, Crusader Brewing, Great Change Brewing, Kern River Brewing Company, Tehachapi’s Local Craft Beer, Tehachapi Winery, Temblor Brewing Company, Lengthwise Brewing, Tehachapi Mountain Brewing, Firestone Walker Brewing Co., Westlane Brewing, Rancho De Los Viajeros Vineyard and Trustworthy Brewing Co. NUTRL, a vodka-based seltzer will also be available, Cavazos said.
Adding to the fun will be live music from Dub Seeds, Muleskinner Revival Band and The Appletons, Cavazos said. Selling food will be Kiki’s Takos, Get It Twisted Potatoes, The Poke Express and P-Dubs Brew Pub.
Cavazos noted that additional breweries and wineries may be added, along with more sponsors. Sponsors signed on so far include Waste Management, BHE, Bowe Contractors Inc. (BCI) and Keller Williams Realty-Team Linda and Stacey.
Attendees must be 21 and over. General admission is $50 and includes a keepsake cup and unlimited beer and wine tastings. VIP admission, which provides a T-shirt and unlimited beer and wine tastings, has a Sept. 1 deadline and is $75. Designated driver admission, with no T-shirt, keepsake cup or tastings, is $15.
Register and pay online at bit.ly/3R2GO2F.
T-Town Ride Oct. 1
Also sponsored by TVRPD, the T-Town Ride was held last year and was so popular with riders that the district decided to keep the event as a replacement for the Tehachapi Gran Fondo that was disrupted by the pandemic and other changes that made its revival impractical.
Cyclists can mark calendars for this event, but details are not yet available. Check online at tvrpd.org/events/t-town-ride for the latest information.
Tehachapi Apple Festival and carnival
If you missed having the carnival as part of the Tehachapi Mountain Festival, mark your calendar for Oct. 15-16. The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce’s popular carnival will be held in downtown Tehachapi in conjunction with the 2022 Tehachapi Apple Festival.
And this year’s apple festival not only revives the popular Apple Drop fundraiser for both the Lions and Rotary clubs but adds a new event, a vintage travel trailer show on Sunday, Oct. 16.
Live music in Centennial Plaza, a petting zoo, apple pie baking contest, puppet shows and many other free events for all ages are part of the fun.
A portion of the proceeds from the Tehachapi Apple Festival benefits several local charities including the Tehachapi Lions, Warrior Football Boosters, Tehachapi Wrestling Club, THS Cheerleaders, Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Windswept Ranch and others.
More information about the Tehachapi Apple Festival can be found online at tehachapiapplefestival.com. For information about the carnival, including tickets, contact the chamber at 822-4180.
Other events
Other popular community events coming up through the end of the year include:
• Veterans Day, Nov. 11 - TVRPD teams up with veterans for traditional events honoring local heroes as well as live reenactments, authentic military vehicles and a kid’s bootcamp course. Events begin at 10 a.m. in Philip Marx Central Park, Mojave and E streets.
• Hot Chocolate Turkey Trot Run, Nov. 19 - Another TVRPD event, it starts and finishes at Brite Lake. A mass start is set for 9 a.m. Hot chocolate will be served after the race. $30 registration fee includes a finishers medal and mug, great course and a turkey for each of the top three overall male and female racers. Information online at tvrpd.org/events/hot-chocolate-turkey-trot.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.