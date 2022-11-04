Sometimes life surprises you.
Meagan Avila Stevens was surprised about five years ago when she realized that her passion for becoming a nurse practitioner had faded. Yes, there was all that education and training, but she realized the career for which she had prepared just wasn’t for her.
A Tehachapi resident since age 13, Stevens said she earned her bachelor’s degree at Cal State Northridge in 2015 and did clinical work locally with the intent of continuing her education.
But one day in 2017 she confessed to her husband, Brian Stevens, that she felt like she was losing her ability to empathize and sympathize with patients.
She recalls that the man she calls her “prince of a husband” asked her what she would like to do if she could do anything she wanted and she said she wanted to work professionally as a tattoo artist.
That realization — and his support — set her on a path that led to opening Briar Rose Tattoo in October.
Stevens, who is 34, has always enjoyed art and started getting tattoos at age 18. She was intrigued by the process and her nursing training helped her have a good understanding of the importance of sanitation and observing practices designed to avoid bloodborne pathogen exposure.
She said she largely learned by doing. Friends and family members trusted her and allowed her to practice on them and eventually she also sought out hands-on seminars with well-known tattoo artists Nikko Hurtado and Heather Maranda.
Over time, she developed her own style and continued to work toward her new dream of opening a studio. She also hopes to encourage other women to discover the “magic of tattoos.”
According to the website inkspire.com, the tattoo industry has been male dominated but more women are starting to work in the field.
Stevens said it has been a challenge to be a woman in a male-dominated industry. But she hopes the comfortable space she has created in her studio will make both female and male clients feel welcome.
Her personal specialty is pop culture and fan art. She won’t ink gang symbols and also recommends against people tattooing names.
“Things can change,” she said she tells people, suggesting that they think long and hard before having someone’s name tattooed on their body.
For now, Briar Rose Tattoo is open only by appointment, but Stevens hopes to have other artists work out of the studio in the future, making it more accessible to the public.
She charges for her work by the hour ($150), with the average length of time for a tattoo being one to four hours. Examples of her work can be seen on her Instagram page, instagram.com/tattoozbymegz.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
