The Oak Tree Bridge Club is seeking players who would like to play a more competitive game called Duplicate Bridge.
It was realized as long ago as 1857, when Whist was a forerunner of Bridge, that the luck factor in card games could be reduced by playing each hand more than once and comparing results. This is the type of game played each Monday morning by members of the Oak Tree Bridge Club.
There are usually 12 to 16 people who eagerly meet at Oak Tree Country Club at 9:30 a.m. Mondays and spend four hours trying to make the best score. Even though it is a competitive game, it is a friendly group that has lots of fun.
The club was established many years ago by Ray and Lonnie Stewart, who are now deceased. At one time there were many more players, and the club needs to attract more participants at this time. Anyone who is interested should call Bob Nixon at 661-972-5889.
Phyllis Belcher is a club member.
