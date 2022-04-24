While Friday's city-sponsored Earth Day clean-up event was canceled due to the forces of Mother Nature and the need for safety during inclement weather, many of those volunteers joined in Saturday's effort with #lovetehachapi.
Volunteers picked up trash alongside freeway off-ramps, streets and empty lots.
Tehachapi Mayor Phil Smith said he was pleased with the turnout. Nearly 50 men, women and children filled trash bags with litter. City Manager Greg Garrett, at the staging area near Home Depot, welcomed volunteers as they set out to pick up trash.
Saturday’s volunteers were organized in large part by the community service organization #lovetehachapi. At the conclusion of the two-hour event, people gathered at Ollie Mountain Skate Park, where #lovetehachapi gave out swag bags and a free lunch to to all volunteers and many kids at the skate park.
“We love this city and we love you our friends and neighbors," said #lovetehachapi spokeswoman Nichole Hamblin.
Her husband, Steve Hamblin, said, “All this giveaway is free, including the lunches. We do it for free, as a way to bring goodness into the community. We don’t take donations on site but if you wish to donate please do so by paying it forward, or giving in kind.” He said there are “no strings attached and no hidden agenda. It’s all done in the spirit of community goodness."
“Swag bags came from Kamenz Kafe. Two hundred lunches were prepared and boxed by our friend Blaine and his crew at Subway,” Nichole Hamblin said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.