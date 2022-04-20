Who is Sustainable Outdoor Savings?
We are a local business bringing lasting solutions to homeowners for improvements and problem home maintenance. We are licensed, bonded and insured.
What is IRON CLAD TRIM?
We fit and wrap your existing house trim (facia boards and/or doors and windows) by encapsulating your existing distressed and deteriorating trim with steel. Just as vinyl and metal are options for long-lasting siding, IRON CLAD TRIM TRIM is now an option for your wood trim. It will hold its look while protecting your trim and facia boards for life.
Why is IRON CLAD TRIM the perfect solution?
Our arid dry mountain climate is hard on facia boards and trim. They dry out and rot every few years, which is labor intensive and expensive to replace or repair and repaint. By wrapping your trim in steel, it is a one and done affordable solution for sun, wind, aging and woodpecker damage. The best part is, it is available now and warranted for life.
Can IRON CLAD TRIM be painted?
Yes, you can paint your IRON CLAD TRIM to match any color, or leave it natural for a more rustic look, to sustain the beauty of your home for decades to come.
How long does IRON CLAD TRIM take to install?
Of course this all depends on how much needs to be wrapped, but it is a relatively efficient process.
Is there a warranty for IRON CLAD TRIM?
Yes, we offer a lifetime warranty in writing, and we strive for 100% customer satisfaction.
We have several local customers who have already taken advantage of this incredible service, and references are available. To learn more and get a FREE limited estimate and phone consultation, call 661-822-8300 or find us on Facebook @SOSINCCA.
