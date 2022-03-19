The Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District has canceled the 2022 Annual Brite Lake Fishing Derby after it was unable to secure fish.
The event was originally pushed back from April to May due to water allocation levels, but then the district wasn't able to secure enough "worthy sized fish" from several hatcheries across the state, according to a district news release.
"TVRPD has high expectations for our events. We do not want to host an event knowing that it will not have the quality it deserves to be a success. TVRPD knows how important and sought-after this event is for the fishing community. TVRPD is determined to bring this event back in 2023," the district news release said.
TVRPD plans to host two days this year where Brite Lake will be stocked and day use parking will be waived. One date will be this spring and will be announced as soon as fish are secured. The second date will be later in the year.
