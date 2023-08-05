The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra has partnered with the Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Company for an incredible fundraiser. For a limited time this summer, $1 from every bottle of Symphony wine goes to the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra in order to continue producing free concerts for the greater Tehachapi community.
If you're looking for a great place to bring friends while they're visiting, the Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Company is a great place to spend an afternoon.. Visit the Wine Garden at Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Company and grab a bottle of their Symphony wine!
To learn more about the symphony, go to tehachapiorchestra.com/.
