This summer, $1 from every bottle of Symphony wine goes to the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.

 Courtesy of TSO

The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra has partnered with the Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Company for an incredible fundraiser. For a limited time this summer, $1 from every bottle of Symphony wine goes to the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra in order to continue producing free concerts for the greater Tehachapi community.

If you're looking for a great place to bring friends while they're visiting, the Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Company is a great place to spend an afternoon.. Visit the Wine Garden at Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Company and grab a bottle of their Symphony wine!

To learn more about the symphony, go to tehachapiorchestra.com/.

