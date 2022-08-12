The Bear Valley Springs annual Art Show will feature five beautiful pieces of art donated for a raffle to be held during the reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Oak Tree Country Club in Bear Valley.
Accomplished oil painter Terry Sonntag's contribution is an 8x10 oil on canvas, "Trail View," depicting one of the many scenic sites at the Vasquez Rocks in Agua Dulce. This is a highly used location for filming movies, TV programs and commercials.
Tickets for a four-night stay in Solvang are available and the winner will be announced at the Art Show reception.
Admission is $10 and free for members of Bear Valley Springs Arts Association. Membership is $20 for a single and $35.00 for a family and allows discount prices on some of BVSCAA's many events during the year.
For further information, a ticket for the Solvang trip or gate pass to Bear Valley call Michelle 661-972-2519.
