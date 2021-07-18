The Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association's annual art show is scheduled for Sept. 18-25 at the Bear Valley Springs Country Club, 29500 N. Lower Valley Road in Bear Valley Springs.
Art submission will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
An opening reception will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18.
Artwork will be on display and available for purchase daily through Sunday, Sept. 25.
Entry forms and more information is available at BVSCAA.org.
