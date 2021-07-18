Art 33.03.18 SMIRNOFF (1).JPG (copy)

All walls of the Bear Valley Springs Country Club were lined with more than 173 pieces of art from some 50 artists working in a variety of media during the Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association Art Show and Sale in 2018.

 Nick Smirnoff / For Tehachapi News

The Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association's annual art show is scheduled for Sept. 18-25 at the Bear Valley Springs Country Club, 29500 N. Lower Valley Road in Bear Valley Springs.

Art submission will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.

An opening reception will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18.

Artwork will be on display and available for purchase daily through Sunday, Sept. 25.

Entry forms and more information is available at BVSCAA.org.