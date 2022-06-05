Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association has awarded five scholarships to some of Tehachapi's talented young arts students.
Pictured with BVSCAA President Sonja Bronson, far right, and Scholarship Chair Susan Crowther Miller, far left, are left to right: Maile Hernandez, dance; Grayson Gallella, dance; Emily Heirer, studio art and ceramics and Amelia Bunch, piano. In separate picture is Justice Dyer, theater.
BVSCAA wishes these wonderful young people a bright future in the arts.
