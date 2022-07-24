The Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association's 2022 Art Show begins with the reception at Oak Tree Country Club where artists will be in attendance. The Reception is from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 10 and the show runs through Sept. 18.
Artists can find the application, which is due by Sept. 1, online at bvscaa.org and in the monthly newsletter if you are a member of BVSCAA. You can submit up to five pieces.
Five pieces of fabulous donated art will be auctioned. The auction items include stained glass by Diana Pittenger, an oil painting by Terry Sonntag, a fused glass piece by Leila Kleiman, photography by Stephen Lee and oil painting by Michelle Miller.
This is a wonderful annual event in Bear Valley. We hope to see you there.
You can call Michelle at 661-972-2519 if you need a gate pass to Bear Valley Springs to attend.
