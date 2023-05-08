BVS Litter Loathers sponsored a roadside trash pick-up from the gate of Bear Valley Springs to Highway 202 on May 2. We were 13 for this occasion, in alphabetical order: Dana Carpenter, Greg Chick and Jane Tanaka, Mike Coughlin, Linda Coverdale, Lori Frear, Doug Kirkpatrick, Greg Matheson, Melanie McDavid, Laurie Rude Betts, Nilly Smith, Shawn Smith and Kathy Underwood.
Twice a year residents and friends sponsor two roadside trash pick-ups. May 2 was the first outside the gate.
The second pick-up, sponsored by the Horsemen's Association, will beautify Bear Valley Springs roadsides and trails at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 27, meeting at the Equestrian Center. Please join us!
— Contributed by Laurie Rude Betts
