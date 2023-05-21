For two years now, the Tailwaggers group in Bear Valley Springs has been fundraising in order to support Have A Heart Foundation in Tehachapi. Their joint desire has been to fund a spay and neuter mobile clinic to enable more people to be able to afford to spay or neuter their pets.
Kern Country has a big problem with too many cats and dogs ending up on the streets or in shelters, and then being subject to euthanasia. Nobody wants to see that. The best resolution is to reduce the number of unhomed dogs and cats by reduction in procreation.
On Saturday, May 13, the Tailwaggers board members, and a few tail waggers (i.e. dogs), convened at the new home of Have a Heart and Rescued Treasures, now on West Tehachapi Boulevard.
The board members, Pam Miller, Nilly Smith, Jeannie Alvarado and Lucy Radike of Tailwaggers presented a check in the considerable sum of $8,860 to the chief financial officer of Have a Heart/Rescued Treasures, Steve Huecker. He said it would cover the cost (and more) of the “Snip Bus” as it has been named. Kudos to the Tailwaggers Group.
Have a Heart and Tailwaggers Dog Club are so grateful to Terry Albert, a well-known animal portrait artist, and Pamela Wildermuth, an accomplished equine artist, for donating their time and talents for this fundraiser.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.