The Tehachapi Heritage League will hold several special Christmas events this year. To help celebrate Christmas in the United Kingdom, our “Christmas Around the World” booklet featuring traditions, customs and recipes from the United Kingdom, we will publish the winning sketches of the sketch contest with entries from the community.
There are four age divisions, 12 and under, 13-17, 18-49, and 50-110. Prizes will be awarded in each category and the winner in each category will have their sketch printed in our booklet and receive a prize. All entries will be on display during December at the Errea House Museum. Sketches should reflect Christmas in England with a Victorian or Dickens-like theme and be done on standard letter size unlined paper, 8-1/2 x 11. There will be prizes awarded and winners will be published in our booklet.
Sketches must be turned in to the Tehachapi Museum no later than Nov. 1. The sketches may be mailed to: Tehachapi Museum, P.O. Box 54, Tehachapi, CA 93581. Sketches may also be turned in at the Museum at 310 S. Green St. The museum is currently open Saturdays and Sundays, from noon to 4 p.m.; however, there is a mail slot in the front door for when the museum is not open.
Please make sure your name, age, and contact number is included with all entries. If under 18, a parent/guardian signature must be included. For questions, please call Judith Reynolds, museum director, at 661-331-5626.
This year’s “Christmas Around the World” booklet will feature Christmas customs, traditions and recipes from the United Kingdom. Booklets will be on sale at the Tehachapi Museum and Errea House Museum beginning Dec. 3. In addition, there will be silent auction items: raffle opportunities (a crocheted afghan and a hand carved wooden Christmas sleigh) and Christmas ornaments and decorations. Also available for sale are many wonderful items in the museum gift shop.
Raffle tickets are for sale at the Museum now. For more information contact the museum, 822-8152 or Judy Reynolds 331-5626.
Charles White is with the Tehachapi Heritage League.
