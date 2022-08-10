Calliope Music Studios was founded in July 2019 with the goal of teaching students of all ages, backgrounds and beliefs the joy and wonder that comes from musical discovery.
The studio has expanded from an exclusive traveling business into teaching in the musical heritage space Fiddler's Crossing and serves Tehachapi and the greater Kern County area in music instruction through in-studio, in-home and online lessons. Calliope Music Studios now offers private and group classes in 10-plus instruments taught by a team of teachers with more than 40 years of combined experience.
From formerly conducting musical pit orchestras at Stars Dinner Theatre to teaching music and choir in the Middle East and Greece, Director Sarah McFarland brings a uniquely joyful and experienced perspective to private and group lessons. She holds a B.A in general music from California State University, Bakersfield and has collegiate-level training in piano and voice, and offers lessons in ukulele, her "fun instrument" of five years of individual study. Sarah also has 10-plus years of experience working with students with special needs (including students with development delay and students on all levels of the autism spectrum) and is happy to discover what best reaches a student at any level.
