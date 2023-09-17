The Tehachapi Cancer Foundation's Casino Royale fundraiser originally scheduled for Sept. 30 at Oak Tree Country Club in Bear Valley Springs has been canceled, according to a notice from Jim Wallace, the foundation's founder.
