The 4th of July is a reason to celebrate for many Americans, but this year the members of the Tehachapi Heritage League have an additional reason. It is the 50th anniversary of the opening of THL's first museum.
The Heritage League was formed by a small but dedicated group of people in early 1973. The purpose was to preserve the cultural, historic and natural resources of the Tehachapi area; to open and maintain a museum; and to serve as an educational source for individuals, schools and other organizations.
On July 4, 1973 the museum first opened its doors to the public. For nine years it was located on the site of the present Chamber of Commerce building. When the museum outgrew that location in 1981, the displayed items and artifacts were moved to the present site — the former county Library. In 1976 the Heritage League incorporated as a California State nonprofit organization. The League is funded entirely through donations, grants and volunteer assistance.
On July 4th the Museum and Errea House will be open from noon to 3 p.m. with birthday cake and lemonade served at the Errea House, 311 S. Green St., at 1 p.m. Tour the beautiful Errea Garden and visit the museum across the street at 310 S. Green St. There are several new exhibits at the museum. Both the museum and the Errea House will be decorated for 4th of July.
Phyllis Belcher is a volunteer with the museum.
