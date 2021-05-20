“Celebrating the accomplishments of our students is one of our favorite times of the year, and the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t going to take that away from us,” said Cerro Coso Community College President Sean Hancock to the graduates who marched across the stage one at a time in groups of 10 on May 14.
Fully masked, their names were called, photos taken, and degrees conferred in front of a small group of family and friends. They then proceeded out the door to the courtyard where they were met with shouts of congratulations, more photos, cupcakes, and reunited with friends and family. Balancing safety and tradition, speeches were aired over big screens in waiting areas throughout the building, and the event was livestreamed on the college website. It was an all-day affair, but we were excited to be able to provide that for our graduates.
A total of 426 graduates earned 824 awards. This includes: 363 associate of art degrees, 74 associate of science degrees, 163 associate degrees for transfer, and 222 certificates of achievement.
Graduates came from seven states and two from other countries.
Among the graduates were 48 Phi Theta Kappa members of the international honor society for community colleges and seven from the college’s Honors Program.
The college also recognized the following 14 CCCC Foundation Presidents Award recipients for maintaining a cumulative 4.0 GPA to meet all graduation requirements: Athena Baca, Madalyn Batchelder, Makenna Batchelder, Catherine Gacho, Emily Hunsaker, Samantha Jones, Velma Kinney, Makenna Kumlue, Janis Kunz, Jennifer Kunz, Isla Lackey, Nicole Lemons, Allison Vankirk, and Julissa Villalobos.
Baseball player Michael Doerr was the recipient of the Cerro Coso Community College Foundation, Inc. Athletic Academic Achievement Award for the athlete with the highest GPA.
“Obtaining a college degree or certificate is no easy feat,” said Dr. Hancock. “Students face challenges in any number of ways: financially, academically, personally, socially, intellectually, and physically. Now throw a pandemic on top of all that? It was a tumultuous year, but you have proven adaptable and resilient. You persisted in the face of adversity — you did it. Thank you for making Cerro Coso Community College a partner in your education.”
Hancock also thanked employees for their commitment, creativity, and high standards that have allowed students to thrive in unsettling times.
Said Hancock, "Accepting the challenges present with grace and professionalism. Thank you for your hard work and dedication in serving the needs of our students.”
Natalie Dorrell is the director of public relations and institutional advancement for Cerro Coso Community College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.