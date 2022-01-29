On Feb. 9, Dean Nicole Griffin will speak about Cerro Coso Community College at the monthly AAUW meeting. Her talk will describe the transformative power of education for all, especially women and those in marginalized groups. This important meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at the Friendship Hall at Tehachapi Community Church at 100 E. E St. and parking is free. Masks are highly recommended. The public is invited!
Griffin is dean of Career-Technical Education at Cerro Coso. She will speak about the growing offerings at our wonderful local college. She sees more and more courses that lead to employment including Administration of Justice and Law Enforcement; Computer Literacy - Programming - Illustration - Web Design; Emergency Medical Technician; Medical Assistant; Medical Insurance Billing; Paralegal; Welding. Classes offered are available online and this work-oriented field is growing all the time.
Also in her presentation will be an overview of college demographics including the number of female students enrolled locally as well as the tremendous growth of the high school students enrolled and receiving college credit early. She will describe this growing population of students on their way to success in life, a fine boost to Tehachapi High School!
Do come to this fascinating meeting and enjoy learning about our very own college campus! Also get to know the speaker, who has a bachelor's degree in economics and a master's degree in public policy. She has visited or lived in 39 countries, including her favorites, Peru, Taiwan and Vietnam. She and her husband Alec Griffin (anthropology professor at Cerro Coso) have a young son, Ryker, born last June. She is a new member of our AAUW. Come join this rewarding group! Call Membership Chair at 714-313-0456.
Phyllis Belcher and Anne Marie Novinger are longtime residents of Tehachapi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.