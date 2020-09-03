Cerro Coso Community College is offering a number of late start classes this fall.
In addition to taking late start classes to pursue a degree, students can also opt to take late start classes for professional development and personal enrichment.
Most of these classes will be completely online with a few hybrid, schedule Zoom, or on campus.
With a variety of start dates, the college is offering an array of classes in administration of justice, business, English, kinesiology, music appreciation, Spanish, welding and so much more.
A complete listing of late start classes is available on the college website at cerrocoso.edu/class-schedule.
Do something for yourself this fall and register for late start classes at Cerro Coso Community College.
More information available on the web at cerrocoso.edu. Contact a counselor today at 760-384-6219.
Natalie Dorrell is the director of public relations and institutional advancement for Cerro Coso Community College.
