Are you interested in the growing field of drug and alcohol dependency treatment, prevention and education? Cerro Coso Community College is offering new classes in addiction studies this fall.
Professor Melissa Bowen will instruct three new online courses.
ADST C101 – Introduction to Addiction Studies is a career-oriented course that introduces historical and sociological perspectives on the use, abuse and social control of psychoactive, psycho-pharmaceutical, and/or psychotropic drugs. Students receive information about the bio-psycho-social nature of addiction; the impact of addiction on children, families and society; contemporary treatment and prevention approaches; and the addiction counseling profession.
ADST C102X – Physiological Effects of Addiction presents an overview of the physiological processes and impacts of psychoactive drugs on the person, including risk factors related to addiction, acute and chronic health problems, communicable diseases, and fetal impacts. Issues related to synergistic risk factors, detoxification, and withdrawal are also reviewed.
ADST C103X – Addiction Prevention, Intervention, Treatment and Recovery covers the philosophies, practices, policies and outcomes of the most generally accepted and scientifically supported models of prevention, intervention, treatment, recovery and continuing care for addiction and other substance-related problems. Professional and ethical codes of conduct and behavior are also reviewed and emphasized.
The Addiction Studies Program is now under review by the state of California but all classes have been approved.
Students interested in further pursuing an education in addiction studies are encouraged to contact the college Counseling Department at 760-384-6219 or email counseling_forms@cerrocoso.edu.
Natalie Dorrell is Cerro Coso's director of public relations and institutional advancement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.