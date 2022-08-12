Cerro Coso Community College will offer two new certificates to meet the ever-growing and changing information technology field. Cloud Computing and Linux Administration Certificates of Achievement will not only benefit those new to the field, but also those with experience.
Cerro Coso just completed participating with Amazon Web Services in a pilot program to update its certificate. Scholarships will be available to students whose goal is to earn the Cloud Computing Certificate of Achievement.
Call the Counseling Department to get more information at 760-384-6100.
