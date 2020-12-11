Cerro Coso Community College will be closed for winter recess from Monday, Dec. 21 through Sunday, Jan. 1.
Online registration will be available seven days a week, 24 hours a day through the college website at cerrocoso.edu. The spring schedule of classes is also available online.
Remote operations at all CCCC sites will resume Monday, Jan. 4, and staff will be available to assist via email, phone and scheduled Zoom sessions.
Spring semester classes at the college start Jan. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.