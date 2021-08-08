Receive a step-by-step demonstration on how to apply to Cerro Coso Community College at a Virtual College Admissions Workshop from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18.
An admissions and records technician will be available to answer questions, provide guidance and share best practices.
A financial aid technician will review the Cerro Coso Promise scholarship, Foundation scholarships, and outside scholarships. And more! The Cerro Coso Promise is a scholarship intended for dedicated students who deserve an education, regardless of financial or personal status. By meeting basic criteria, students may qualify for up to $1,000 per semester for two years to help with tuition, books and fees.
Participants must pre-register to attend at cerrocoso.edu and a link will be sent in advance of the meeting.
Cerro Coso offers a variety of associate of arts degrees, associate of arts for transfer, certificates of achievement, and job skills certificates to prepare students for their future education and careers.
For more information, contact Outreach Director Katie Bachman at 760-384-6353.
Natalie Dorell handles public relations for the college.
