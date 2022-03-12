Cerro Coso Community College will offer a virtual Military and Veterans Aid Workshop from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 18, on Zoom.
It will provide a review of military and veteran education benefits such as Tuition Assistance, GI Bill, MyCAA, and the CalVet Fee Waiver. Other topics will include academic and financial aid resources.
For more information on military and veteran services at the college, call 760-384-6291.
