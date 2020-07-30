Cerro Coso Community College is hosting a Veterans Benefit Webinar via Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, highlighting information on how to enroll as a student and receive military educational benefits.
Discussion topics will include a brief overview of education benefits, processes for the G.I. Bill and CalVet Fee Waiver, college resources, and the new MyVRC App.
Those attending are encouraged to preregister in advance of the workshop at https://www.cerrocoso.edu/event/virtual-veterans-benefits-webinar. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link to attend.
They make sacrifices for our nation; education doesn’t have to be one of them. Contact the Counseling Department today and find out how you too can be a Cerro Coso student this fall.
Natalie Dorrell is the director of public relations and institutional advancement for Cerro Coso Community College.
