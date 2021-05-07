Learn American Sign Language at Cerro Coso Community College in Tehachapi this summer.
Learning ASL takes time, patience, practice and a sense of humor. Like any spoken language, ASL is a language with its own unique rules of grammar and syntax.
Jessica Hess will instruct an ASL II class this summer on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from 4 to 6:50 p.m. via Zoom. The eight-week class begins June 7 and ends July 28.
ASL C102 is a follow-up class to ASL C101, that allows students to continue to develop and enhance their proficiency in American Sign Language use and knowledge of deaf history and culture. This course encourages students’ communicative competency with emphasis on vocabulary and expressing skills through in-class and out-of-class requirements.
According to a university study, ASL is the sixth most common language in the United States.
For people who are deaf, the benefits of learning sign are undeniable. But there are many benefits for people who can hear, too. Not only is it a way to communicate with all ASL signers in the world, and fulfill a foreign language requirement, it gives you a way to build relationships with deaf people and a way to enjoy the richness of the deaf community nationwide.
ASL is a surprisingly versatile language, and can be used to talk underwater, at a great distance, at a loud concert, or even in total silence.
Those interested in taking the ASL II class this summer are urged to contact the Cerro Coso Tehachapi campus at 823-4986 for more information.
Natalie Dorrell is the director of public relations and institutional advancement for Cerro Coso Community College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.