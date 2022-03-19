Cerro Coso Community College will hold a Virtual Parent Night from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 23 via Zoom.
Cerro Coso staff will share how high school students can earn college credit while in high school through the college’s Dual and Concurrent Enrollment Program. Other topics will include admissions process, financial aid and scholarships, resources, transfer requirements and vocational programs.
The Cerro Coso Promise scholarship provides full-time, dedicated students financial assistance regardless of financial and personal status. Students may qualify for $1,000 per semester for two years to help with tuition, books and fees.
Zoom registration information is available at cerrocoso.edu.
