Chalk on the Walk will return this summer. Mark your calendars for Aug. 14.
This community event is open to all ages and talent levels. Come join the Tehachapi Valley Arts Association for a day of fun in the sun and unleash your inner artist and help us turn the sidewalks of downtown Tehachapi into a beautiful sea of chalk art.
The event is $15 and you get a cool drawstring logo backpack and a full set of artist chalks. Proceeds go directly to art supplies for local area schools in September.
Tehachapi Valley Arts Association and Gallery ‘N’ Gifts are hosting the event and not actively seeking out sponsors this year out of respect to struggling businesses. But, if you are a business or individual inclined to sponsor, contact TVAA President Gale Caldwell at 822-6062.
