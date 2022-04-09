On March 31 the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce was excited to participate in the grand opening of Shield Pacific Insurance, according to President Jeanette Pauer.
“Vanessa Villanueva was surrounded by friends and family as she opened her first business,” Pauer said. “This has been a lifelong dream for her and we were excited to be part of her journey.”
Chamber board members, ambassadors and others present included Tina Larson, Lisa MacKenzie, Carolyn Wiles, Susan Abrego, Lydia Chaney and Betty Jo Autery.
Shield Pacific Insurance is located at 20436 Brian Way, Suite E, Tehachapi.
The chamber’s next ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 4 p.m. on April 28, Pauer said.
The organization will be helping celebrate the grand opening of Golden Hills IT, located at 979 W. Valley Blvd., Tehachapi.
Pauer said owner Daniel Burgess holds industry-leading certification.
“We are excited to welcome him and his business to Tehachapi,” she said, noting that food will be available, along with special drawing prizes including a computer.
— Claudia Elliott
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.