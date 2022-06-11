Platinum Realty Group was joined by members of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and others on June 8 to celebrate the grand opening of its office at 21000 Mission Street, Tehachapi.
The distinctive building in Old Town was formerly a branch of Bank of the Sierra.
“This marked a special day for Christy Rabe and her team as they celebrated their fourth anniversary of becoming the Platinum Realty Group,” said Jeanette Pauer, chamber president.
“Tehachapi area agents, lenders, past clients and members of the community came to celebrate this milestone,” she noted.
“The Platinum Realty Family worked hard every day over the course of months with their own hands to remodel this beautiful building,” Pauer added. “It was truly a work of love and dedication.”
