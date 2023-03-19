A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for Joyful Hypnotherapy in downtown Tehachapi on March 15.
Jeanette Pauer, president of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, said owner Rosemary Powell and her family were present, along with a number of chamber members.
City Manager Greg Garrett, Assistant City Manager Corey Costelloe and Brooke Oscarson from Assemblymen Vince Fong's office were there to present certificates of recognition to commemorate the day, Pauer said.
Representatives of FIELD and Powell’s colleagues also attended.
“Discover Tehachapi catered and everyone enjoyed the event,” she added.
Joyful Hypnotherapy is located at 104-B Robinson St., Tehachapi. For more information, call 661-238-9154.
