Tehachapi businesses large and small, along with Chamber of Commerce members and non-members, gathered Thursday afternoon for the September Chamber Mixer.
Local tour company Discover Tehachapi sponsored the event, arranging with the local wine industry to present a sampling of their various wines, as well as giving an update on their business success and future plans.
The mixer was held at Wren’s Garden in downtown Tehachapi.
Tehachapi wineries involved were Dorner Family Vineyard, Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Company, Triassic Vineyard, Tehachapi Winery, Los Viajeros Vineyard and Stray Leaves Vineyard.
