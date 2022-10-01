A carnival sponsored by the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce will be in town Oct. 14, 15 and 16, offering games and rides.
The Tehachapi Fall Carnival will be located at 300 S. Robinson St., behind the Tehachapi Unified School District office.
Chamber President Jeanette Pauer said a limited number of wristbands providing all-day rides on Sunday are available in advance from the chamber for $35 each. On the day of the event the price will be $40. Advance sale wristbands may be purchased at the chamber office, 209 E. Tehachapi Blvd. Call 822-4180 for more information.
Carnival hours are 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14; noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15; and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16.
The carnival will be held the same week as the Tehachapi Apple Festival but is a separate event. Apple festival events will be held downtown on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15 and 16. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. A new addition to the apple festival this year is a vintage travel trailer show on Sunday.
