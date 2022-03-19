The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce is seeking artwork to represent this year’s Tehachapi Mountain Festival, scheduled for the third weekend in August.
“We are looking for something that really defines Tehachapi and its beauty,” said chamber President Jeanette Pauer. “You have creative freedom, so draw away.”
The winner will receive a $100 P-Dubs gift card.
The last day to submit designs is April 30, and the winner will be chosen on May 6, Pauer said.
Entry forms are available online at https://forms.gle/kkHSxy7fndu8EusE7.
