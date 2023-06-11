The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce will be the proud new organizer of Thunder on the Mountain.
Thunder on the Mountain was created in 2000 by the Tehachapi Car Club. During their 20-year run, Tehachapi Car Club raised a total of $400,000 and donated the money to local nonprofits. The Tehachapi Car Club dissolved during COVID. Race Communication organized the event in 2021 and 2022.
The Chamber of Commerce is excited to organize this legendary event with the assistance of T-Town Rebels. The T-Town Rebels are volunteers who love the event and want to make sure it continues. J.R. Long, Tehachapi Signs and Steel Bastards, have designed and created the awards for the event.
Anyone interested in enrolling their vehicle can register on Eventbrite. For more information, visit thunderonthemountaincarshow.com.
Jeanette Pauer is president of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.
