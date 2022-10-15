Members of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce will be on hand for a ribbon-cutting at a new business from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
Chamber President Jeanette Pauer said the chamber is excited to welcome Elevate Beauty Center to Tehachapi and the public is invited to attend. There will be a drawing for outstanding prizes and Kiki’s Tacos will cater the event, she said.
Elevate Beauty Center is located at 20424 W. Valley Blvd., Suite E, behind Domingos Bar and Grill in Old Town.
