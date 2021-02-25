Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gallery 'N' Gifts will not celebrate First Fridays at least through April, according to Monica Lindsey, vice president.
However, during March, Gallery 'N' Gifts will feature the fine art of Charisse Rudolph. The public is invited to visit the gallery and see Rudolph's vivid and colorful horse creations.
"When I am looking for what I want to paint next, I look for a picture that moves me. In most cases, a photo that I can feel love or a heart connection. I translate that feeling into my paintings," Rudolph wrote in an artist statement.
Having horses her entire life, Rudolph said she shares their energy to heal humans who have experienced trauma.
"My paintings project the silent communication that all animals share," wrote Rudolph.
The artist said that people sometimes send her photos or she requests ones from those who have horses or mules.
"Other times, I see a photo that moves me, and I make a request. I paint what I see however, I use bright vibrant color to interpret feeling and to make people see the world in a different light. I usually think about the colors I want to use after I see something that speaks to me," wrote Rudolph.
The artist has been inspired by everyday items such as bowling balls, leaves turning color during fall or the combination of clothes someone is wearing.
"One time, I asked a woman if I could take photos of her purple velvet shirt. The way it wrinkled and shimmered was amazing! I used those photos for a painting I call 'Rainbow Warrior.' What I love about my paintings is the ink on the synthetic paper is much like life. That is, you have a plan, and then you go with the flow and as long as you keep your plan in mind, the thing you want to convey, or do comes out better than you could have imagined," she wrote.
Rudolph said her motto is “Go with the Flow.”
"Ink on Yupo paper is like life, it goes into directions you cannot always control," she wrote.
Since she changed her medium in 2018, Rudolph said the feedback she gets inspires her to keep going.
"My paintings are one of a kind, and unique in every way. People say that my paintings make them smile and bring them joy! I say, “BINGO,” because my intent is to have people feel the emotion of co-creating," she wrote.
Charisse Rudolph can be contacted via email at charisse@rudolphfineart.com or by calling (760) 279-3383.
Her work can be found at rudolphfineart.com.
Gallery 'N' Gifts is located at 100 W. Tehachapi Blvd. For more information, call 823-6062.
